Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs OfficeDeputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Military Trail, north of Roebuck Road. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who appeared to be shot and lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a power pole and was ejected from the vehicle. File photo.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash in the south bound lanes of Military Trail, north of Roebuck Road. Upon arrival deputies located a male deceased in the road way. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to have several bullet holes in the doors. It appears the victim was shot a short distance away, lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a power pole and was ejected from the vehicle.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division and Crime Scene Investigators have arrived on scene to investigate further. North bound and south bound lanes will be shut down between Roebuck Road and Windsor Way for some time. The incident happened at 4:30 PM at South Bound Military Trail North of Roebuck Road.

Anyone with information about this shooting or what may have led up to this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

