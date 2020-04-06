LocalPoliticsSociety

Class Action Could Restore Voting Rights of Former Criminal Offenders in Florida

By Trimmel Gomes
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

TALLAHASSEE, FL — In the quest to restore voting rights to the nearly 1.4 million Floridians with prior felony convictions, there is new hope that a class action designation will make that possible.

Last week, a federal appeals court rejected a request by Gov. Ron DeSantis to review a prior decision which blocked a state law requiring former felons to pay back all legal financial obligations before they vote.

Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, said the ruling, like all of the other favorable rulings in the case, only applies to the 17 plaintiffs challenging the law. But that could change.

“Now that the judge is considering making this case a class action, then anything positive coming out of the courts would apply to more than just the 17 people,” Meade said. “And that is amazing.”

In a statement, the governor’s communications office said “we are disappointed in the denial of a rehearing before the full court; nonetheless, the case is going to full trial in three weeks.” The trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida is scheduled to begin on April 27.

Meade said despite challenges, roughly 20,000 people with prior felony convictions have visited their website to begin the process of registering to vote, and to connect with sister organizations helping to pay outstanding fines and fees for those in need.

“We estimate at, I would say, around 50,000 returning citizens throughout the state are registered voters,” he said.

The state law mandating that fines and fees must be paid before voting rights are restored has been described as a modern-day poll tax, a fee once imposed on would-be voters intended to suppress black votes. A study by University of Florida political science chairman Dan Smith found the law would prevent more than 80% of those trying from having their rights restored.

Comment via Facebook
Trimmel Gomes

With more than 11 years as a radio and television newsman, Trimmel Gomes has traveled the world searching and covering stories while working for major news outlets like NPR, PBS and ABC. He is a regular contributor for the ABC affiliate in Florida's capital city appearing across various programming to break down the latest in politics from Florida, Georgia and Washington.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Mysterious Heart Damage, Not Just Lung Troubles, Befalling…

Markian Hawryluk

‘You Pray That You Got The Drug.’ Ailing Couple Gambles On…

JoNel Aleccia

Detectives Seeking Driver of Mazda SUV for Hit & Run in…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 373