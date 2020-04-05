If At First You Don’t Succeed, Try, Try, Try Again; Schiff Wants Coronavirus Commission, with Subpoena Power, to Investigate Trump Response

Now Adam Schiff wants to investigate President Trump for his handling of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Where has his common sense gone? Here we are up to our eyeballs in a very dangerous health crisis, not of our own making, and this loony liberal wants to investigate the main person leading the charge in trying to mitigate the awful consequences of this very dangerous virus epidemic in our country.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – That seems to be the “modus operandi” of that disgraced House committee chairman, Adam Schiff. Since after three years and “two bites of the apple” in trying to impeach President Trump, which failed, he now states that he wants to investigate President Trump for his handling of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Where has his common sense gone? Here we are up to our eyeballs in a very dangerous health crisis, not of our own making, and this loony liberal wants to investigate the main person leading the charge in trying to mitigate the awful consequences of this very dangerous virus epidemic in our country.

Schiff’s actions show how deep the anger, the frustration, and downright viciousness that President Trump’s enemies use against him. From all reports, even from Democrat governors, who generally oppose him, Trump is doing an outstanding job with his team of expert doctors and scientists. For the past few weeks, as this whole scenario has been enfolding, he has been holding daily press sessions alerting and informing the citizens what is going on. Instead of praising his efforts to be open and transparent, he is ridiculed and trashed by many of the Democrats and their lackey’s in the news media. No matter what he says or does, he is condemned irrationally by his political enemies.

Imagine, a vicious virus that emanated from Communist China, is now being used as a bludgeon against President Trump for no other reason than his opponents viscerally hate him. The “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is alive and well in Washington D.C. and in the press rooms at the major national and local newspapers, along with the cable and broadcast networks and their “fake news” columnists and reporters. The nerve of the Democrats, as they “Monday morning quarterback” him about his handling of the crisis, it is pathetic to say the least.

It was a prescient President Trump who put a ban on Chinese nationals coming into our country the end of January (he was vilified by his enemies as being a racist, a bigot, and a xenophobe for doing that). Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the eminent virologist and a member of Trump’s virus team, said that decision by Trump saved many thousands of lives. Still no praise by Trump’s enemies.

And, pray tell, what were the Democrats doing at this crucial time? Yes, they were using all their time and efforts in trying to impeach President Trump. What a waste of time and effort by the same people who are now trashing the president for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, Trump even put a ban on travel by Europeans a couple of weeks later after reports of serious outbreaks in Italy and Spain and in some other countries in Europe. They even criticized him for that.

As to what I said before, no matter what actions or policies that the president comes up with, he can do no right in the eyes of his enemies. Is that the best attitude, during these trying times, we can do? This is not a Republican or Democrat crisis, this is a human crisis that requires all of us to get behind our leaders to beat this dreadful epidemic. May God bless the United States and its leaders as we the fight this cruel disease.

Adam Schiff should be ashamed of himself in trying to undermine our president for purely partisan motives, but then again, from past experience with this less than truthful politician, he really has no shame to give. The adage, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again” really does apply to him as he tries to get he “third bite of the apple” in the Trump impeachment saga.