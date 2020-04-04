Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Sergeant, 38, Dies From COVID-19

Sgt. Diaz Ayala began his career at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2006. He was assigned to the Corrections Division where he worked as a Corrections Deputy until being promoted to Sergeant in January of 2016.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the passing of Sergeant Jose Diaz Ayala. Sgt. Diaz Ayala, 38 years of age, died today as a result of battling COVID-19. Sgt. Diaz Ayala was battling other underlying health issues before he contracted COVID-19.

Sgt. Jose Diaz Ayala is survived by three daughters, two sisters, his mother and father. Funeral arrangements are forth coming.

Please keep Sgt. Jose Diaz Ayala’s family and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is your thoughts and prayers.