HealthLocalSociety

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Sergeant, 38, Dies From COVID-19

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

Sgt. Diaz Ayala began his career at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2006. He was assigned to the Corrections Division where he worked as a Corrections Deputy until being promoted to Sergeant in January of 2016.           

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the passing of Sergeant Jose Diaz Ayala. Sgt. Diaz Ayala, 38 years of age, died today as a result of battling COVID-19. Sgt. Diaz Ayala was battling other underlying health issues before he contracted COVID-19.   

Sgt. Diaz Ayala began his career at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2006. He was assigned to the Corrections Division where he worked as a Corrections Deputy until being promoted to Sergeant in January of 2016.                  

Sgt. Jose Diaz Ayala is survived by three daughters, two sisters, his mother and father. Funeral arrangements are forth coming. 

Please keep Sgt. Jose Diaz Ayala’s family and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is your thoughts and prayers. 

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Humiliation, a Pretext for Murder

Tabitha Korol

Trump Admin Uses Wartime Powers To Be First In Line On…

Lauren Weber

Unit at Home of Charles Manson Associate, Mark Ross, Listed…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 291

Like us on Facebook