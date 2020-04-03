CrimeLocalSociety

Two Suspects Wanted for Theft from Greenacres Walmart

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two unknown suspects wanted for theft of merchandise from a local Walmart store. According to police, two suspects entered a local Walmart, selected several vacuum cleaners, hover boards and bed sheets and then walked out of the store without paying for them. The suspects were seen fleeing in a maroon Toyota Camry.

This incident occurred on March 12, 2020. Walmart is located in the 6000 block of Forest Hill Blvd, Greenacres.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

