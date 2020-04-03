CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Busted for Grand Theft of Emergency Equipment From Local Hospital During State of Emergency Making Crime 1st Degree Felony

By Joe Mcdermott
 According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, Rhoderick Manhattan, 46, stole an estimated value of over $500 in medical equipment from Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee, Florida during a “state of emergency” making it a 1st degree felony. 

LOXAHATCHEE, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, Deputies were dispatched to a theft complaint at Palms West Hospital. Upon arrival deputies learned the suspect, Rhoderick Manhattan, 46, was working as a physician’s assistant when he was observed by two hospital employees placing stolen medical equipment in a silver Jaguar XF bearing Pennsylvania Tag # KLZ4980.

Deputies entered the vehicle and recovered the following items:

  • 52 Boot covers
  • 26 Protective over-all suits/Bunny suits
  • 12 Scrub jackets
  • 11 Head cover hoods
  • 1 box of gloves
  • 1 Pair of scrubs

The medical equipment taken has an estimated value of over $500. Theft of medical equipment over $300 is a 2nd degree felony and a “state of emergency” enhancement makes it a 1st degree felony. 

Rhoderick Manhattan was booked in to the Palm Beach County Jail on Larceny of Emergency Equipment and Grand Theft of Emergency equipment during a State of Emergency.  He is currently being held on $15,000 bond. If he does not post bond he will be attending first appearance on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

