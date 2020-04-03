Suspect Busted for Grand Theft of Emergency Equipment From Local Hospital During State of Emergency Making Crime 1st Degree Felony

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, Rhoderick Manhattan, 46, stole an estimated value of over $500 in medical equipment from Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee, Florida during a “state of emergency” making it a 1st degree felony.

LOXAHATCHEE, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, Deputies were dispatched to a theft complaint at Palms West Hospital. Upon arrival deputies learned the suspect, Rhoderick Manhattan, 46, was working as a physician’s assistant when he was observed by two hospital employees placing stolen medical equipment in a silver Jaguar XF bearing Pennsylvania Tag # KLZ4980.

Deputies entered the vehicle and recovered the following items:

52 Boot covers

26 Protective over-all suits/Bunny suits

12 Scrub jackets

11 Head cover hoods

1 box of gloves

1 Pair of scrubs

The medical equipment taken has an estimated value of over $500. Theft of medical equipment over $300 is a 2nd degree felony and a “state of emergency” enhancement makes it a 1st degree felony.

Rhoderick Manhattan was booked in to the Palm Beach County Jail on Larceny of Emergency Equipment and Grand Theft of Emergency equipment during a State of Emergency. He is currently being held on $15,000 bond. If he does not post bond he will be attending first appearance on Saturday, April 4, 2020.