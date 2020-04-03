Suspect Busted for Grand Theft of Emergency Equipment From Local Hospital During State of Emergency Making Crime 1st Degree Felony

LOXAHATCHEE, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, Deputies were dispatched to a theft complaint at Palms West Hospital. Upon arrival deputies learned the suspect, Rhoderick Manhattan, 46, was working as a physician’s assistant when he was observed by two hospital employees placing stolen medical equipment in a silver Jaguar XF bearing Pennsylvania Tag # KLZ4980.
Deputies entered the vehicle and recovered the following items:
- 52 Boot covers
- 26 Protective over-all suits/Bunny suits
- 12 Scrub jackets
- 11 Head cover hoods
- 1 box of gloves
- 1 Pair of scrubs
The medical equipment taken has an estimated value of over $500. Theft of medical equipment over $300 is a 2nd degree felony and a “state of emergency” enhancement makes it a 1st degree felony.
Rhoderick Manhattan was booked in to the Palm Beach County Jail on Larceny of Emergency Equipment and Grand Theft of Emergency equipment during a State of Emergency. He is currently being held on $15,000 bond. If he does not post bond he will be attending first appearance on Saturday, April 4, 2020.