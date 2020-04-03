“LUG.COM” Premium Domain, Available for Acquisition Exclusively from TLD Brokerage; Firm Announces Sale of Long-Established Legacy Asset

Lori Anne Wardi (left), Vice President of Brand at Neustar Inc. (NSR) domain registry services with John Colascione (right), TLD Brokerage founder and CEO, in an open dialog on domains and online branding at the Name Summet Domain Conference in New York City, August 2017.

PALM BEACH, FL – TLD Brokerage, a provider of Domain Name Asset Brokerage Services, and subsidiary of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® based in West Palm Beach, Florida, has announced its exclusive agreement to offer the Internet domain name and online web address “LUG.com” for acquisition.

“Short internet domain names in the legacy .com TLD (top level domain) ending are becoming increasingly rare,” said John Colascione, TLD Brokerage founder and CEO. “I’m very pleased to announce that our firm holds the exclusive agreement to sell this extremely unique and rare, three letter single dictionary word asset namely, LUG (.com)”

www.LUG.com was first registered in 1997 and has been actively in use for the last twenty-three (23) years by its owners in Cestas, France. Today, March 3, 2020, Colascione announced it is officially on the market:

“We’re announcing that for the first time in over two decades, the web address will be sold/transferred to any buyer who presents a seven-figure offer deemed acceptable to current ownership.”

Three letter domain names are some of the rarest domain names in existence and are generally acquired for significant purchase prices. For example, SEX.com was purchased for $13M, ICE.com for $3.5M, FLY.com for $2.9M, and ETH.com – a three letter acronym – for $2M respectively.

Based on the firms extensive knowledge of the domain space, TLD Brokerage was selected to act as the exclusive broker to effectuate the transaction, which upon successful negotiation will be handled through “Escrow.com”, highly regarded as the world’s most secure payment method safeguarding both buyer and seller.

To inquire about acquisition of the above intellectual property asset please contact John Colascione with TLD Brokerage at +1 561-370-7366 or by email at sales[@]tldbrokerage.com.

About TLD Brokerage

TLD Brokerage are experts at buying, selling, and brokering domain names and websites. The firm, a part of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Internet services, was founded by John Colascione, who is a member of the ICANN Business Constituency (The BC) and has been highlighted as a leading domain expert by domain name industry trade magazine DNJournal.com.

Editors Note: SEARCHEN NETWORKS® is the parent company of The Published Reporter.