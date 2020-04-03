CrimeLocalSociety

DETECTIVES: Shoplifters Wanted for Stealing Toilet Paper, Beer, Paper Towels and Cleaning Products From Local Walmart in Greenacres

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

Detectives say that unknown suspects entered the Greenacres Walmart and stole cases of laundry detergent, two packs of toilet paper, a large package of paper towels, swifter’s and four cases of beer. They may have fled to a 2013 white Hyundai. 

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Detectives say that unknown suspects entered a local Walmart and helped themselves to two cases of Tide laundry detergent, two packs of Charmin toilet paper, a large package of paper towels, swifter’s and four cases of Corona beer then exited the store without paying. The store suffered a loss of over $500. They may have fled to a 2013 white Hyundai. 

This incident occurred on March 19, 2020. The Walmart where the thefts occurred is located in the 6000 block of Forest Hill Blvd, Greenacres. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

California Hospitals Face Surge With Proven Fixes And Some…

Anna Maria Barry-Jester

Rights Advocates Say State Budget Abandons Immigrants

Andrea Sears

The Easter Story Is No Fable

Kari Lee Fournier
1 of 268

Like us on Facebook