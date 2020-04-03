DETECTIVES: Shoplifters Wanted for Stealing Toilet Paper, Beer, Paper Towels and Cleaning Products From Local Walmart in Greenacres

Detectives say that unknown suspects entered the Greenacres Walmart and stole cases of laundry detergent, two packs of toilet paper, a large package of paper towels, swifter’s and four cases of beer. They may have fled to a 2013 white Hyundai.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Detectives say that unknown suspects entered a local Walmart and helped themselves to two cases of Tide laundry detergent, two packs of Charmin toilet paper, a large package of paper towels, swifter’s and four cases of Corona beer then exited the store without paying. The store suffered a loss of over $500. They may have fled to a 2013 white Hyundai.

This incident occurred on March 19, 2020. The Walmart where the thefts occurred is located in the 6000 block of Forest Hill Blvd, Greenacres.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.