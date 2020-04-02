Nonprofit Releases Documentary On Work Preserving and Restoring Highly Threatened, Historically Significant Buildings on Public Lands

Saving Places is a one-hour documentary film that follows crews and passionate volunteers of HistoriCorps, a small non-profit organization, through an entire season of challenging work preserving and restoring over a dozen highly-threatened, historically-significant buildings on public lands.

MORRISON, CO – With the recent change in activity from ‘shelter in place’ orders around the county, there is no better time to watch Saving Places, a one-hour documentary produced and directed by Joseph Daniel and narrated by Peter Coyote, to help save HistoricCorps now.

HistoriCorps is a national nonprofit organization created a decade ago in Denver that has completed 233 projects in 30 states and territories with volunteers contributing more than 190,000 volunteer hours. The organization saves historic places across the United States, and its territories, working with professional crew leaders and volunteers on projects that are truly an adventure in the great outdoors. Unfortunately, with the outbreak of COVID-19, HistoriCorps has been forced to temporarily close its doors. You can help by simply watching Saving Places on demand here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/savingplaces

Sponsored by the USDA Forest Service and Preservation50, in collaboration with HistoriCorps and The Rocky Mountain Land Library, Saving Places features many HistoriCorps restorations including several in Colorado, Wyoming. California, Wisconsin, Arizona, Missouri and Virginia. From fire towers, ranger cabins and mining complexes to a humble slave dwelling and African American schoolhouse, iconic lodges, and legendary ranches – these structures all tell a vivid story about our past, and when preserved may help teach us about our future.

Tickets to the Saving Places watch party (watch in your own home at your leisure) are available beginning April 6 and cost just $10 at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/savingplaces