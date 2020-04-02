Detectives Investigating Death of Inmate In Palm Beach County Jail

According to police,inmate Travis William Fletcher, 29, was found unresponsive lying in his bed.Fletcher was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by emergency room personnel.

PALM BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County detectives are investigating the death of Travis Fletcher, who according to official records was charged with aggravated assault and was in the Palm Beach County Jail.

According to police, a Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Corrections Deputy was distributing breakfast food trays, in a dormitory setting, when he noticed inmate Travis William Fletcher, 29, did not appear to accept his food tray. The deputy checked inmate Fletcher’s bunk and found him to be unresponsive lying in his bed.

Jail medical personnel were summoned and immediately began emergency medical treatment. Inmate Fletcher was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by emergency room personnel. No foul play is suspected. Fletcher showed no signs of underlying health issues prior to this date.

The Medical Examiners Office has completed an autopsy and is pending toxicology results.