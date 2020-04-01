COPS: Brazen Thief Walked Huge TV Right Out Front Door of Walmart, Twice; Broward Detectives Seeking Public to Help Identify Suspect

According to investigators, the subject returned for seconds after stealing a 65-inch television from Walmart. Detectives believe the same woman repeated the crime stealing another large flat screen television just over a week later.

FORT LADUERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office property crimes detectives are searching for the subject who returned for seconds after stealing a 65-inch television from Walmart.

Accordnig to investigators, at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, the subject selected a television worth more than $400 and placed it into her shopping cart. She then walked past all points of sale without attempting to pay for the pricey item. She placed it in a red Honda with the tag of NKX-V32.

On March 27, shortly before 10 a.m. detectives believe the same woman repeated her crime, this time stealing another large flat screen television worth more than $400. She left in a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Hyundai, with an unknown tag.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the subject’s identity to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale Detective Justin Panza at 954-720-2250. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.