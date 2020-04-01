CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Brazen Thief Walked Huge TV Right Out Front Door of Walmart, Twice; Broward Detectives Seeking Public to Help Identify Suspect

By Joe Mcdermott
According to investigators, the subject returned for seconds after stealing a 65-inch television from Walmart. Detectives believe the same woman repeated the crime stealing another large flat screen television just over a week later.

FORT LADUERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office property crimes detectives are searching for the subject who returned for seconds after stealing a 65-inch television from Walmart.

Accordnig to investigators, at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, the subject selected a television worth more than $400 and placed it into her shopping cart. She then walked past all points of sale without attempting to pay for the pricey item. She placed it in a red Honda with the tag of NKX-V32.

On March 27, shortly before 10 a.m. detectives believe the same woman repeated her crime, this time stealing another large flat screen television worth more than $400. She left in a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Hyundai, with an unknown tag.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the subject’s identity to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale Detective Justin Panza at 954-720-2250. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

