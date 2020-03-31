CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Shooting In Unincorporated West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating this shooting further. Motive and suspect information is unknown. 

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Dyson Circle North, West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  He is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting or what may have led up to this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

