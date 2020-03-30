Mia Pods Announces Private Tours of Medical “Containment Units” To Alleviate COVID-19 Anxiety Within South Florida Healthcare Facilities

There is an urgent need for hospitals to separate patients with COVID-19 but with the drastic increase in cases, modular solutions offered by Mia Pods could prevent a bigger spread of the virus.

MIAMI, FL – Mia pods has developed a series of medical booths to assist with the containment of COVID-19 for healthcare professionals and patients. The pods act as containment units within the hospital. Applications include treatment room, patient test center and staff dormitory. There is an urgent need for hospitals to separate patients with COVID-19 but with the drastic increase in cases, modular solutions offered by Mia Pods could prevent a bigger spread of the virus.

The spread of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Europe can only prepare us for what’s to come. With that in mind, Cedric Teboul, president of Mia Pods, decided to act. His family in France described hospitals being packed and not able to take more patients. His cousin, admitted at the hospital in Nice as a Covid-19 case, described the experience as a nightmare with no private space. With knowledge of modular building and a background in real estate, Cedric realized that extra spaces in hospitals and assisted living facilities would be the answer to saving more lives.

Mia Pods Corp was opened early 2020 to prepare and assist in changing times. The company prides itself in having the first showroom of modular solutions in the United States. Its modular products are used in an array of industries such as retail, healthcare, hospitality and real estate development. They offer inexpensive real estate solutions for businesses and individuals. Mia Pods is the one of the local viable supporting agency that assist with the management and safekeeping of those affected by this large pandemic.

“We’re here to help! We know the interchanging flexibilities of our product and in this time, we have devoted ourselves and our products to facilitate the needs of all who are affected by COVID-19. This is the time to help each other and if there is anything we can do to contribute to the management of this pandemic, we will do it.” Mia Pods Director Cedric Teboul

Mia Pods showroom is in Pompano Beach, Florida. Private tours can be scheduled. For any inquiries, please contact Cedric Teboul at cedric@miapods.com or call (305) 491-4554.