Woman Shot And Killed In Pompano Beach While Attending A Vigil

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at approximately 10:07 p.m. Friday, March 27, Broward Regional Communications received a call in reference to a shooting near the 200 block of Northeast First Avenue in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and learned that a female victim, Marge Armande, 35, was shot at a vigil during an altercation between two other subjects.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Armande to Broward Health North where she was pronounced deceased. No suspect information was released at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to please contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Wilson Dejesus at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.