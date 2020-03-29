CrimeLocalSociety

Woman Shot And Killed In Pompano Beach While Attending A Vigil

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

According to investigators, at approximately 10:07 p.m. Friday, March 27, a female victim, Marge Armande, 35, was shot at a vigil during an altercation between two other subjects.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at approximately 10:07 p.m. Friday, March 27, Broward Regional Communications received a call in reference to a shooting near the 200 block of Northeast First Avenue in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and learned that a female victim, Marge Armande, 35, was shot at a vigil during an altercation between two other subjects.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Armande to Broward Health North where she was pronounced deceased. No suspect information was released at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to please contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Wilson Dejesus at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Operation Helping Hands: Broward Sheriff’s Office…

George McGregor

Local Nail Salon Owner Sets Critical Example During Severe…

Jessica Mcfadyen

CEO, CFO, President, and Owner of Sober Homes Network…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 260