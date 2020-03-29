Pied Pipers of Nonsense: It’s Not a Dream, It’s a Nightmare

The emergence of 30 year old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a prominent spokeswoman for the Democrat Party pushes many of these way-out environmental proposals front and center in the Democrat Party and by radicals around the world. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – If you listen to many of the Democrats regarding the nonsensical “Green New Deal” sponsored by that ditsy new Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (a/k/a AOC), they claim that the provisions of this proposal are a “dream”, and is a start of a conversation about the theory of man-made climate change. From what you’ve read or heard, do you think this proposal is a “dream” or is really a “nightmare”?

For years, ever since that “global warming” guru, Al Gore, started proselytizing about the dangers of man-made climate change (a euphemism for global warming) with his discredited film, “An Inconvenient Truth” (it should be titled “An Convenient Lie”), the loony left has been clamoring for changes to our environmental laws to overcome the damage, they predict, that will do harm to our environment if we don’t enact these changes.

Up until recently, most of these proposed changes were looked upon as “pie-in-the-sky” musings by fanatic Al Gore acolytes. But, since this past 2018 election, and the emergence of that 30 year old AOC as a prominent spokeswoman for the Democrat Party, many of these way-out environmental proposals are now front and center in the Democrat Party and by radicals around the world.

If polls are any indication, the views put forth by AOC and her co-sponsor Representative Ed Markey (D-MA), are looked upon not as saving the planet, but as a plan to create an economic disaster of monumental proportions. AOC has concluded (from her formative years as a bartender), that our country will cease to exist in 12 years and that renewable fuels will take the place of fossil fuels, and that high speed rail travel will take the place of travel by plane (I kid you not), and that the people left without a job, as a result of this proposal, will be compensated by the government with a guaranteed livelihood, whether they worked or not (I guess that includes illegal aliens as well). Are these fanatics a couple of fries short of a Happy Meal?

Needless to say, most people, with any common sense, reject these off-the-wall proposals as just ordinary drivel by people with a Marxist/Socialist mindset (I guess they never heard of Cuba, Venezuela, and the Soviet Union etc?). Look at the recent lineup of Democrat presidential hopefuls, most all who have said that they are in favor of the “Green New Deal”. When asked how they think our country could survive or how we’d be able to pay for these ludicrous changes, they “hem and haw” and look like a “deer in the headlights”, as they try to make a sensible answer. In fact, they have no sensible answers, only platitudes and made up “scientific” facts produced by people and organizations with an agenda pushing to undermine our capitalist economic system.

This nonsense by these radical left loons, must be shot down before these outrageous proposals gain traction (mostly among the brain-washed Millennial’s and the fanatic environmental wacko’s).

Yes, it might be “dream” for them, but it will be a “nightmare” for the rest of us. Wake up America and smell the coffee, don’t be led by the “Pied Pipers of Nonsense”, AOC, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and The Democrat Party and their supposed nominee, Joe Biden.