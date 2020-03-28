HealthLocalSociety

Broward’s Sheriff’s Office Teams Up With Publix To Deliver Essentials To Cooper City Seniors

By Joe Mcdermott
COOPER CITY, FL – What is normally a simple task, like grocery shopping or going to the pharmacy, has been turned upside down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for seniors who don’t have a support system in place.

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended adults 65 years and older stay home to avoid COVID-19, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in Cooper City stepped in to make sure seniors in their community could retrieve groceries and other essential supplies without having to navigate through stores and risk exposure. 

In partnership with Publix, Broward’s Sheriff’s Office deputies shopped for one of the most vulnerable populations. The retailer allowed deputies in the store at an earlier time to give them an opportunity to avoid the crowds and secure the items needed. 

Broward’s Sheriff’s Office worked with the Cooper City officials to identify elderly residents in need of this service. Seniors provided a grocery list to deputies, who shopped for the items and delivered them to their home. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

