Broward County Issues Order To Shelter In Place For Broward

HOLLYWOOD, FL – Today, Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry issued an emergency order (20-03) for Broward County residents to shelter in place. The order, a Shelter-in-Place: Safer at Home Policy, urges individuals to remain home unless engaging in essential activities, which include going to work, patronizing essential businesses and being outside your home while practicing social distancing. The stay-at-home order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, March 27.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony urges residents and visitors to comply with Broward County’s order to shelter in place.