“Hear No Evil, See No Evil, and Speak No Evil”

DELRAY BEACH, FL – This maxim or proverb, that originated in 17th Century Japan (using 3 monkey’s as symbols), seems to apply to the Democrat elites and the Democrat candidates for president. In the Western world, the phrase is often used to refer to people who deal with impropriety by “turning a blind eye” to it, or as someone with a lack of moral responsibility by looking the other way or by feigning non- responsibility.

Do the Democrats meet that criteria?

The five major scandals of the Obama Administration, along with Hillary as Secretary of State, have the finger prints of that proverb all over them including;

Listening to the Democrats and their hand-picked spokesmen and aides, and in a fawning, partisan news media, they really do adhere to the proverb, “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil”. And in the case of Queen Hillary Clinton and Sleepy Joe Biden, the possibility of them committing a crime is totally dismissed. Would that deduction be because they are Democrats? Is the Pope Catholic?

Of course, in the case of “Fast and Furious”, no one in the White House or then the Attorney General’s office (under Eric Holder), knew that guns were being shipped to Mexican drug cartels – according to them, it was all done by lower level Justice Department Officials. But, in the meantime, pertinent documents regarding this matter, were withheld that would have most likely shown who authorized this debacle, by using executive privilege as a roadblock to getting these documents. Where was the openness and transparency that Obama promised in his campaigns? And now, the Democrats are condemning President Trump for invoking the same presidential privilege that Obama used. Would that be a case of the Democrats using a “double-standard”?

When it came to the Benghazi murders, Obama and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said that they knew nothing about the lack of security at our compound and annex in Benghazi, even though numerous memo’s were sent by Ambassador Chris Stevens and his Assistant Gregory Hicks, alerting Washington of the danger months before the horrendous attack took place, causing the death of four Americans and the ambassador. After the attack, and for weeks thereafter, the powers-to-be told the world the attack was prompted by a stupid anti-Muslim video that no one saw. They refused, for weeks, to admit that this attack was a terrorist attack by a group affiliated with Al-Queda, and to this day, they still fumble with the word “Islamist terrorist” in explaining what went on, on that fateful day of September 11, 2012. Did the media hold the Obama’s Administration’s feet to the fire for these obvious false statements? Their silence was deafening.

In regards to the I.R.S. targeting and harassing of Conservative groups, at the time, as they applied for preferential tax status, President Obama was asked if he knew about actions of the I.R.S., he stated that he only found out about it in the media like everyone else did. Was he for real? Was he not the president of the United States, and did he not appoint the various commissioners of the Internal Revenue Service. Well, if you believe what he said, then I have a bridge in Brooklyn I’d like to sell you.

The most obvious scandal, was about involving Hillary’s use of a private e-mail server, which was brought about by an investigation by the F.B.I. looking into whether or not Hillary committed a crime, by putting our national security at risk by using an unsecured e-mail server, against State Department rules and regulations, for which the State Department Inspector General had pointed out quite clearly. As was the case when FBI Director James Comey recommended “no indictment”, even though all the evidence pointed to a violation of the civil code by Hillary Clinton. Since that meeting between Bill Clinton and A/G Loretta Lynch, prior to Comey’s announcement, on the tarmac in a Phoenix airport, you could assume that the fix was in. After all, Lynch worked for Obama and he didn’t want an indictment to screw up his legacy. As to the spying on Trump’s advisers, like Carter Page and George Papadopoulos, it was totally unprecedented in the annals of previous presidential elections. It is now being criminally investigated by John Durham, Special Counsel to the Justice Department, and hopefully indictments will ensue.

The sleazy politicians that make up the hierarchy of the Democrat Party, Schiff, Nadler, Schumer and Pelosi, firmly believe that they are “teflon coated”, and that none of those Obama scandals were worthy enough to bring them down. Look at their actions in their vendetta against President Trump, from his inauguration on to the recent past, in promoting a Russia hoax (dismissed by the Mueller Report) and then finally the impeachment of Trump in a phony trumped up case of an innocuous phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky, by acting out their bitterness and hatred of a political opponent. You could deduce that the proverb of “hear no evil, see no evil, and speak no evil”, by the Democrats and their flunky’s in the main stream media, that it really does apply.