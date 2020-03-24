Miami Man Arrested for Making On-Line Rape and Murder Threats

Matthew James Choy, 35, had his initial appearance last week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis in Miami, during which the judge held part of Choy’s detention hearing. Judge Louis will continue the hearing today, Tuesday, March 24. Photo credit: Google Street Views.

MIAMI, FL – The federal government has criminally charged a 35-year-old Miami man for using an on-line messaging system to threaten others with rape and murder.

According to the allegations of the criminal complaint affidavit, Matthew James Choy sent on-line messages to at least two people located outside the state of Florida. The affidavit alleges that in the messages, Choy threatened to rape and kill the victims and their families. According to one example set forth in the affidavit, Choy allegedly wrote to a victim that Choy knew he was “probably being investigated,” that if he was going to jail then “someone is getting killed,” and that he would not be going to jail “for anything less than murder.” In another example, Choy allegedly wrote to a victim that if he had to “slaughter a family so be it,” and that if he had to “make a pit stop to rape and kill your sister so be it.” According to the affidavit, in his messages, Choy allegedly admitted to owning firearms.

Choy had his initial appearance last week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis in Miami, during which the judge held part of Choy’s detention hearing. Judge Louis will continue the detention hearing today Tuesday, March 24.

Criminal complaints and their affidavits are allegations of criminal conduct. A defendant is presumed innocent until found guilty.

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Miami Field Office, made the announcement.

U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan commended the investigative efforts of FBI and Homestead Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Gilbert is prosecuting this case.

