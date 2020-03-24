CrimeLocalSociety

Man Caught Tagging the Letters “FERAL” In Lake Worth Beach; Stole Two City Camera’s That Filmed Misdeeds, Booked for Grand Theft

By Joe Mcdermott
Police say the Cameras captured Steven Calabrese’s repetitive and illegal behavior in the City of Lake Worth Beach. Calabrese, 30, is currently on his way to the Palm Beach County Jail to be booked for Grand Theft.

LAKE WORTH, FL – They say that some suspects don’t learn. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, Steven Calabrese, who cops say is known for his graffiti tag “FEREL” was captured for stealing two cameras belonging to the City of Lake Worth Beach causing a loss of $2400.

Steven Calabrese, who cops say is known for his graffiti tag “FEREL” was caught in the act of Tagging the letters “FERAL” on a Business located in the City of Lake Worth Beach.

