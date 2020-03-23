China Should Be Criminally Negligent for Initial Silence on Outbreak of the COVID-19 Virus That Originated In City of Wuhan

According to reports, the coronavirus was already spreading among its own people, beyond the borders of Wuhan while they remained silent. They censored information and muffled and incriminated whistle-blowers who tried to sound the alarm. File photo.

BOCA RATON, FL – OK, I’ll come right out and say it: “China has been criminally negligent in its initial silence in reporting to the rest of the world the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus that originated in its own city of Wuhan.” No, I’m not being xenophobic. But leave it to the likes of cnn.com to claim that bigotry against China is worse than the disease it permitted to spread world-wide. “What’s spreading faster than coronavirus in the US? Racist assaults and ignorant attacks against Asians,” it blared on its site. The media’s goal is to deflect blame away from the culprit and blame the victim, in this case, those who may become afflicted with this disease and want an answer to how it originated and how it was permitted to spread for months before China spoke out.

On December 31, the last day of 2019, China announced the outbreak of a mysterious pneumonia like illness. Reports now indicate the Chinese were lying, dangerously so, to the world. The disease flared up weeks or months sooner than they claimed. The virus was already spreading among its own people, beyond the borders of Wuhan while they remained silent. They censored information and muffled and incriminated whistle-blowers who tried to sound the alarm. Dr. Daniel Lucey, a professor of infectious diseases at Georgetown University Medical Centers claims that the virus could have been moving through Wuhan as early as October. The deadly virus was given a 3 months head start by the criminal leaders of China. China is a signer-on to the International Health Regulations which obligates nations to report public health events such as disease outbreaks in order to prevent a pandemic such as the COVID-19 one emanating from….China. They failed to follow regulations and now can and should be held responsible for the tens of thousands of cases panicking the globe and the many innumerable deaths to follow.

Throw into this gory tale, the fact that China’s one and only military biological warfare lab is located in Wuhan. Could there have been an “accident?” Add in that their leaders don’t give one damn about the lives of their citizens. The Washington Post reported on 11/30/2016 that between 30 and 60 million “missing girls” in China were apparently killed in the womb or just after birth thanks to a combination of preference for sons and the country’s decades old repressive one child policy. A nation with over 1.4 billion people, run by a dictatorship that seems to have very few human values will merely shrug their shoulders at a killer virus that may disable a world they hope to eventually dominate and rule even at the expense of its own people. And that’s not an xenophobic statement, that’s the truth, like it or not.