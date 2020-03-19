How Inspiring Artist Haley Jane Kick-Started Passion into Successful Career

Clothing designer, painter, muralist, and ceramic artist Haley Jane of California, said that, from the earliest of ages, she always knew that she wanted to be involved in creating art. Jane has turned her love of producing art into a successful career. Photo credit: Haley Jane.

LOS ANGELES, CA – As the old saying goes, “If you do what you love for a living, you’ll never work a day in your life.” Few people embody that adage more directly than California resident Haley Jane, who has turned her love of producing art in a variety of mediums into a very successful career.

Clothing designer, painter, muralist, and ceramic artist Haley Jane said that, from the earliest of ages, she always knew that she wanted to be involved in creating art.

“I’ve been an artist since I was a little girl. My parents knew I had talent when I was very little… If I didn’t have paper or something to draw on, I would draw on my body,” she said. “It was the one thing where I could just be myself and not be judged or controlled. It was my own thing and growing up that was the only thing I really gravitated towards in school. I was good at a lot of things, but I wanted to make myself a successful artist.”

Haley specializes in abstract, inspirational works as well as pop-culture inspired art; however, she is adept at a variety of styles and genres and doesn’t consider herself pigeonholed into any one set style of expression.

After graduating high school, Haley studied art in San Francisco and Sacramento, but eventually pulled up her roots and went to Europe, immersing herself in the Paris, France art scene where she studied the greats such as Rodin, Leonardo Da Vinci, Picasso, Monet, Van Gogh, and others.

Returning to the States, Haley took a brief hiatus from art before starting her own company to help promote and market her work, concentrating on her painting and ceramics. On her website she began selling high-quality giclee prints of her pop-inspired artwork that caught on quickly with collectors. However, finding the lack of a local art scene in her native Sacramento not conducive to her goals, Haley ventured out to other cities to sell her work and attend events in order to get her name out there.

“I never wanted to live with regrets…I’m a risk-taker, and I want to try everything once,” she said. “If you can dream it and put it together, why not do it, even against all odds? Art is not an easy career to be sure – people don’t need to have it, it’s a luxury – but creating something that people can relate to and desire and want to have is part of the battle…the other part is marketing yourself, making yourself visible.”

The last year-and-a-half saw Haley devote herself completely to her company and her artwork, and she built up an impressive array of clients and sales within a comparatively short amount of time; even she was amazed how quickly it happened once she overcame her doubts and finally went all-out in achieving her dreams.

“I wasn’t attending big shows until about a year ago on a really large scale…I think I was letting fear stop me, but I realized I couldn’t let it stop me anymore,” she said. “It was like divine intervention. This is primarily a means of supporting myself and my child, through my art. I got a publicist, I started traveling and promoting my art.”

Haley’s profile rose considerably when a friend got her a few high-profile sports charity events. Some of the items she produced included t-shirts with her art silk-screened on them; rapper and film star Ludacris donned one of the shirts while on-stage at the EA Sports Music Fest in Atlanta to promote the Super Bowl, garnering Haley a great deal of attention.

“People started asking, ‘where do you get these shirts?’ That was when I told myself that I better start a clothing company,” she said. “That’s how I really started my company, and from there I started building, going to clothing conventions, and soon retail stores started placing orders. I now have my clothing in several stores in multiple states. I also started attending a number of large art shows to show off and sell my paintings and sculptures.”

While the current global coronavirus pandemic has left Haley’s show schedule in a state of limbo – she’s anticipating attending the August ‘Magic Clothing Convention in Las Vegas’ if it isn’t cancelled, but events beyond that are uncertain – she said that she will most likely constructively use her downtime to create new art for future shows and ventures. Increased internet marketing is also in the cards, she noted.

In addition, Haley has been working on an art reality television show; she has been having a videographer film her work process – including all the ups and downs that entails – and TV networks have been showing great interest in what she’s produced thus far, with her small-screen debut near a sure thing in the future.

“It covers everything, from my meltdowns to my successes to being a single mom,” she said. “I figured that would be the perfect way to show my journey as well as market and advertise my work.”

But, while some would simply pat themselves on the back for achieving such measure of success in a short span of time, Haley is already looking to the future. Ultimately, she would like to design a line of art that would find its way onto shelves of major retailers, giving her the chance to make an impact on the lives of a variety of people in the process.

“I’m always thinking of what to do next,” she said. “If a creative door closes, I’m always thinking of ways to bust that door open, go around the door, keep going and think of new, creative ways of doing something.”

If you’re interested in Haley artwork and merchandise, her site is haleysart.com.