Fatal Train Crash Leaves One Dead in Pompano Beach

A brightline train sitting at the West Palm Beach, Florida station, just north of Pompano Beach. File photo.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A fatal train crash left a twenty-one yearl old woman dead in Pompano Beach on March 17, 2020. According to investigators, shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Broward’s Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to a call regarding a Brightline train hitting a vehicle at a railroad crossing at Northwest Sixth Street and Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

As the Brightline train traveling southbound approaching the railroad crossing, a white 2010 Honda four-door traveling northbound on North Flagler Avenue made a left turn heading westbound toward the railroad crossing. The vehicle then entered the eastbound lanes and proceeded to drive around the lowered gate arms. As the Honda entered the crossing area, it was subsequently struck by the oncoming train.

Witnesses say prior to the impact, the train’s loud horn was blaring, all four crossing gate arms were lowered, warning lights were flashing and the audible warning bell was ringing.

The driver of the vehicle, Henrisha Victoria France Donjoe, 21, was pronounced deceased on scene. The traffic homicide investigation continues.

Last month, a Brightline train hit vehicle at Northeast 3rd Street and Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. That incident took the life of a man.