Fatal Train Crash Leaves One Dead in Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
A brightline train sitting at the West Palm Beach, Florida station, just north of Pompano Beach. File photo.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A fatal train crash left a twenty-one yearl old woman dead in Pompano Beach on March 17, 2020. According to investigators, shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Broward’s Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to a call regarding a Brightline train hitting a vehicle at a railroad crossing at Northwest Sixth Street and Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. 

As the Brightline train traveling southbound approaching the railroad crossing, a white 2010 Honda four-door traveling northbound on North Flagler Avenue made a left turn heading westbound toward the railroad crossing. The vehicle then entered the eastbound lanes and proceeded to drive around the lowered gate arms. As the Honda entered the crossing area, it was subsequently struck by the oncoming train. 

Witnesses say prior to the impact, the train’s loud horn was blaring, all four crossing gate arms were lowered, warning lights were flashing and the audible warning bell was ringing.

The driver of the vehicle, Henrisha Victoria France Donjoe, 21, was pronounced deceased on scene. The traffic homicide investigation continues.

Last month, a Brightline train hit vehicle at Northeast 3rd Street and Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. That incident took the life of a man.

Trespassing on rail and transit tracks or violating rail crossing laws is a losing proposition. WHEN YOU SEE TRACKS, ALWAYS THINK TRAIN! A public service announcement from The Association of American RailroadsThe Published Reporter and Operation Lifesaver.
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

