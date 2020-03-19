Broward Detectives Seeking Suspect In Teen’s Murder

Broward deputies responded to 1335 S. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach where they located a male victim, 16, with a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the subject’s vehicle thought to be a silver or grey four door hatchback, possibly a Toyota Prius, depicted in the photograph.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a juvenile. According to investigators, at approximately 2:34 a.m. on Monday, March 16, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a shooting. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 1335 S. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach where they located a male victim, 16, with a gunshot wound.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health North where he was later pronounced deceased. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the subject’s vehicle thought to be a silver or grey four door hatchback, possibly a Toyota Prius, depicted in the photograph.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.