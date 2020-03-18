CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Can You Identify This Suspect? Detectives Seeking Late Night Car Creeper In Lake Worth, Wellington Area

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

WELLINGTON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect shown in home surveillance video to be “car creeping” various homes searching for open vehicles.

According to police, the suspect was seen creeping in the 10200 block of Trianon Place in Versailles subdivision on March 15, 2020 just before 2:00 am. Trianon Place is located in the city of Lake Worth, near Route 441 and Wellington.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

State of Florida Executive Order To Close All Bars and…

Joe Mcdermott

In West Palm Beach, Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Gets Off To…

Phil Galewitz

Are All Religions “Really” the Same? Do All Religions…

Andrew J. Schatkin
1 of 247

Like us on Facebook