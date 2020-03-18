VIDEO: Can You Identify This Suspect? Detectives Seeking Late Night Car Creeper In Lake Worth, Wellington Area

WELLINGTON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect shown in home surveillance video to be “car creeping” various homes searching for open vehicles.

According to police, the suspect was seen creeping in the 10200 block of Trianon Place in Versailles subdivision on March 15, 2020 just before 2:00 am. Trianon Place is located in the city of Lake Worth, near Route 441 and Wellington.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.