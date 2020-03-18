Scam Alert: Bank Reps Will Not Call You And Will Not Come To Your Home To Switch Out Debit Or Credit Cards

The unknown female pictured is a suspect in a local case. She was captured on surveillance video on March 5, 2020. She was seen wearing a veil type covering over her face & body and leaving in a 2019, gray, Nissan Altima.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Elderly victims from around the country have reported being contacted by a bank representative claiming to be a representative of their banking establishment (all victims bank with different banking institutions).

The unknown representative/suspect advises the victim(s) that there is fraudulent activity on their debit/credit cards and they will be sending a bank representative to their home to pick up the compromised debit/credit card. During the course of these telephone conversations, the representative/suspect acquire the victim’s PIN number(s) for the card(s) then advise that an unidentified representative will travel to their residence(s) and take the card from their possession. Shortly thereafter, fraudulent charges are found to be applied to the victim’s account.

The unknown female pictured is a suspect in a local case. She was captured on surveillance video on March 5, 2020. She was seen wearing a veil type covering over her face and body and leaving in a 2019, gray, Nissan Altima.

The unknown female suspect in a local case was seen leaving in a 2019, gray, Nissan Altima.

This female may be involved. Detectives are looking to identify her.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “CONNECT & PROTECT”, “See Something Say Something” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone.