Boca Raton Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Battery on Senior Citizen

By Joe Mcdermott
Huchnartheu Durandisse, 31, was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail and booked on the charges of first degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a person over 65 years old. Photo credit: Mug shot, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office / BG File photo.

BOCA RATON, FL – On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 4:43 pm, deputies responded to a stabbing in the 23000 block of State Road 7, Boca Raton. Upon arrival deputies located an elderly female suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later deputies located the suspect, Huchnartheu Durandisse, 31, with the assistance of witnesses, and arrested him. He was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail and booked on the charges of first degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a person over 65 years old.

No motive was made available in the report. Durandisse should be attending first appearance this morning.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott

