State of Florida Executive Order To Close All Bars and Nightclubs; Restaurants Receive Strict Guidelines To Remain Open

By Joe Mcdermott
All bars and pubs which derive more than 50% of their gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages are ordered to suspend all sales of alcohol for thirty days beginning today, March 17, 2020 at 5PM. Additionally, Restaurants are ordered to limit their occupancy, ensure tables are placed 6 feet apart from each other and disallow entry to any patrons who appear to be suffering from signs and symptoms known to be related with COVID-19.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Today, Florida Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order that will effectively close all bars and pubs or otherwise cease all operations of their sale of alcohol. According to documents obtained by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office (FLGov.com is currently unavailable), all bars and pubs which derive more than 50% of their gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages are ordered to suspend all sales of alcohol for thirty days beginning today, March 17, 2020 at 5PM.

Additionally, Restaurants are ordered to limit their occupancy to 50%, ensure tables are placed a minimum of 6 feet apart from each other and disallow entry to any patrons who appear to be suffering from signs and symptoms known to be related with COVID-19.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

