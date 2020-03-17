CrimeLocalSociety

DNA Search Solves 1995 Palm Beach Sexual Assault Case; Leads to Florida Inmate, Octavio Berrera III, 46, Successful Conclusion From Senate Bill 636

By Joe Mcdermott
On November 21, 2019, an arrest warrant was requested, approved and signed by the Honorable Judge Martz. Arrangements were made to transport Berrera to the Palm Beach County Jail.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Octavio Berrera III for Sexual Battery in regard to a Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office 1995 case (#95-120903) in which the sexual assault kit was processed as a result of recent legislation, SB636

Based on the report, on September 30, 1995, a female victim reported being sexual assaulted by an unknown white male. On January 22, 2018, a search of the CODIS DNA database resulted in an investigative lead for the suspect, Octavio Berrera III, 46, who was known to be in Florida Department of Corrections in Raiford. On November 21, 2019, an arrest warrant was requested, approved and signed by the Judge Martz. Arrangements were made to transport Berrera to the Palm Beach County Jail. On March 15, 2020, Berrera was returned to Palm Beach County and booked on sexual assault.

In September of 2015, then Attorney General Pam Bondi called for the testing of Florida’s unprocessed sexual assault kits, and several months later an assessment found more than 13,400 unprocessed kits statewide. During the 2016 Legislative Session, Bondi helped secure millions of state dollars to begin testing Florida’s unprocessed kits. Pam Bondi, a republican, born in Tampa, was the 37th attorney general of Florida, serving from 2011 to 2019.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

