Deadly Police Involved Shooting In South West Miami

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police shooting involving officers of the Miami-Dade Police Department. The incident took place last night at approximately 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Naranja Lakes Boulevard and SW 145th Avenue in Miami, Florida.

According to investigators, police officers patrolling the area encountered a subject inside a fenced field, pointing a gun at his own head. As the officers attempted to persuade him to put the gun down, the subject jumped the fence, and fled eastbound on a motorcycle. He then came to a stop, dismounted the motorcycle, and again pointed the gun at his own head. The officers resumed pleading with him to put the gun down.

At some point during the encounter, other responding officers deployed their electronic control weapons in attempts to gain control of the subject. The subject then discharged his firearm, and the officers returned gunfire, striking him. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, and pronounced him deceased at the scene. None of the police officers were injured during the incident. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

