DELRAY BEACH, FL – Winston Churchill once stated: “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery”. How prescient he was in stating that quote many years ago.

Look around the world today, what countries are the most oppressive and consequently the most poverty stricken? Any rational person would deduce that most all of the oppressive countries embrace a form of socialism or an excess amount of state control. Many of these countries have evolved into a form of a communist state. A simplistic definition would be that Socialism is a form of Communism without the guns. Over the last hundred years, most all the countries who repress or have repressed their people all embraced a form of Socialism, if not Communism. Fascist Italy, Nazi Germany (both were called national socialist countries), Communist China and the Soviet Union, North Vietnam and most of the dysfunctional countries in Africa and the Middle East, mainly the Muslim controlled and run countries, which all have vast amounts of people living in poverty and degradation. Even in our own backyard we have two countries that have repressed or are in the process of repressing their citizens, and which has brought poverty to their respective countries by embracing a program of socialism/communism, namely Cuba and Venezuela. Very little democracy or private ownership of private property is allowed in these countries except for the “privileged few” or the ruling class. In contrast, the much maligned, by the far-left progressive movements around the world, democratic, free enterprise, capitalistic countries, have become prosperous by giving their citizens the opportunity or incentives to become financially better off than their counterparts in the Socialist/Communist countries. Economic freedom is the distinguishing characteristic between the two systems.

Some people in the United States today are touting the wonders of socialism and are pushing for a complete takeover of our health care system, which represents about 1/6 of our economy. They claim that the “greedy” capitalists are oppressing the working people and that the “fairest” economic system is socialism. As Vladimir Lenin, the father of the Soviet revolution and a communist, once said; “A lie told often enough becomes the truth”. Listen to the people who are promoting the philosophy of Socialism, it is they who claim that the “haves” should give the fruits of their labor to the “have nots” because it is the equal sharing of wealth that is right and just. That is a recipe for economic disaster, which has been proven over and over again throughout history, but still the champions of socialism preach that false doctrine to naïve and unsuspecting people who are looking for something for nothing and are taken in by their platitudes of living the good life by embracing socialism.

During the presidential campaign of 2008, then candidate Barack Hussein Obama, proclaimed, by answering a question from a citizen (mockingly referred to by the elite media as “Joe the Plumber”), that for the good of society, we should “spread the wealth” around. In other words, he was in favor of the principle of “redistribution of wealth”, the main tenet of Karl Marx and the socialists and communists throughout modern times. President Obama’s training over the years has had plenty of exposure to the socialist theories as espoused by Frank Marshall Davis, his mentor in Hawaii during his teen years and an avowed communist, his advocacy of the “Rules for Radicals” by the late Saul Alinsky, his mentor in Chicago, the radical Rev. Jeremiah Wright and his friend the unrepentant terrorist and anarchist, Bill Ayers and his other anti-white, anti-Semitic friend, the Nation of Islam’s, Louis Farrakahn. His ties to the radical group ACORN and the far-left union SEIU, have also reinforced his left-wing socialist views that is now pushing for government-run health care in place of a market-oriented system that has given us the best health care system in the world, but is very expensive, and which should be reformed to bring down the costs to make health care more affordable to most all of the people. Today, Bernie Sanders and the Democrat Party are embracing many of the ideas of Karl Marx. In fact, many of the Millennial generation think that socialism is better than our free enterprise capitalist system. That shows the deficiency of our educational system. They are economically illiterate.

Most all the oppressive countries of the world, embrace some form of socialism or communism. They are also some of the poorest countries in the world. Countries that espouse democracy and free enterprise are the most prosperous and free, so why would any right thinking person want to “transform” a system that is the envy of the world into a system that is prevalent in third-world countries? That is the main reason behind the protests around the country at the thought of instituting socialism as our economic system. Most people do not want socialism as their economic system (with the exceptions noted above).

We should be shooting for the equal sharing of prosperity, not the equal sharing of misery that so many unfortunate people of the world are confronted with on a daily basis.