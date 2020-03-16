Broward Detectives Seek Man Who Shot Teen Victim Multiple Times

According to police, the unknown person depicted on the photograph, driving a newer model blue Volkswagen Tiguan, shot the 17 year old male multiple times. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for any assistance in locating the suspect.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes detectives are releasing images of a male subject and vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach Friday night.

According to police, on March 13, 2020, at approximately 9:19 p.m., a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling the community heard gunfire and immediately responded toward the directions of the gunfire. Upon deputies’ arrival to the area, they located a juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds at the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the juvenile male to a nearby hospital where he is stabilized and listed in critical condition.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Derek Diaz at the Broward Sheriff’s Office of Criminal Investigations Division at 954-321-4356. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.