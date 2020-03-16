CrimeLocalSociety

Boca Raton Man, Brian Sigouin, 33, Sentenced to 97 Months In Prison on Federal Child Pornography Charges; 15 Years of Supervised Release

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

Brian Sigouin, 33, was sentenced on one count of receipt of child pornography, and three counts of possession of child pornography. Sigouin received a prison term of 97 months, followed by 15 years of supervised release. Sigouin must also pay restitution to the victims in the amount of $36,000. Photo from 2015 DUI, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

WEST PALM BEACH – On Friday, March 13, 2020, U.S. District Court Judge Robyn Rosenberg sentenced Brian Sigouin, 33, on one count of receipt of child pornography, and three counts of possession of child pornography.  Judge Rosenberg sentenced Sigouin to a prison term of 97 months, followed by 15 years of supervised release. Sigouin must also pay restitution to the victims in the amount of $36,000.

Sigouin previously pled guilty to these charges on January 2, 2020. Sigouin admitted that from 2016 through 2018, he accessed peer-to-peer networks to obtain images and videos of child pornography.  Those images and videos included pre-pubescent children engaged in forced sexual acts.

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, (FBI), Miami Field Office, made the announcement.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan commended the investigation efforts of the FBI and FBI Miami’s Child Exploitation Task Force.  This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller.

Related court documents and information may be found on the website of the District Court for the Southern District of Florida at www.flsd.uscourts.gov or on http://pacer.flsd.uscourts.gov.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Looking For Answers After COVID-19 Contact? Welcome To “The…

Laura Ungar

Testing Shortages Force Extreme Shift In Strategy By…

Jenny Gold

Loxahatchee Teen, Tre’On Morgan, Sentenced to 17 Years…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 243