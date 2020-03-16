Boca Raton Man, Brian Sigouin, 33, Sentenced to 97 Months In Prison on Federal Child Pornography Charges; 15 Years of Supervised Release

Brian Sigouin, 33, was sentenced on one count of receipt of child pornography, and three counts of possession of child pornography. Sigouin received a prison term of 97 months, followed by 15 years of supervised release. Sigouin must also pay restitution to the victims in the amount of $36,000. Photo from 2015 DUI, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

WEST PALM BEACH – On Friday, March 13, 2020, U.S. District Court Judge Robyn Rosenberg sentenced Brian Sigouin, 33, on one count of receipt of child pornography, and three counts of possession of child pornography. Judge Rosenberg sentenced Sigouin to a prison term of 97 months, followed by 15 years of supervised release. Sigouin must also pay restitution to the victims in the amount of $36,000.

Sigouin previously pled guilty to these charges on January 2, 2020. Sigouin admitted that from 2016 through 2018, he accessed peer-to-peer networks to obtain images and videos of child pornography. Those images and videos included pre-pubescent children engaged in forced sexual acts.

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, (FBI), Miami Field Office, made the announcement.

U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan commended the investigation efforts of the FBI and FBI Miami’s Child Exploitation Task Force. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller.

