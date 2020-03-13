CrimeLocalSociety

Loxahatchee Teen, Tre’On Morgan, Sentenced to 17 Years In Prison for Death of Debora Eber During Grand Theft Auto In Palm Beach Gardens

By Joe Mcdermott
Tre’on Morgan, 18, plead guilty to the charges of Grand Theft Auto, Eluding Law Enforcement, and Vehicular Homicide. Morgan was sentenced to a total of 17 years within the Department of Corrections and ordered to pay court costs and restitution.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – An 18 year old man from Loxahatchee will spend the next 17 years in prison for causing the death of a woman while driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing the scene. According to Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, on November 28, 2018, Tre’On Morgan was traveling southbound on SR 710 approaching the intersection of Northlake Blvd in a stolen Acura MDX SUV when he failed to stop for a red traffic signal and collided with Debora Eber who was fatally injured and pronounced deceased on scene.

A month later on December 24, Tre’on Morgan, was arrested and charged with Grand Theft, Flee and Eluding Law Enforcement, and Vehicular Homicide. Morgan was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

According to Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, today, March 13, 2020 at 1:30 pm, Tre’on Morgan, plead guilty to the charges of Grand Theft Auto, Flee and Eluding Law Enforcement, and Vehicular Homicide. Morgan was sentenced to a total of 17 years within the Department of Corrections (with credit for 446 days in jail). He was also ordered to pay court costs (approximately $1500.00), pay restitution for stolen vehicle (approximately $27,000.00).

According to a 2018 story in the Palm Beach Post, the Acura SUV was stolen when it was left running outside a gas station in Jupiter when two teens jumped in the car and drove off. Neither teen suspects were named at the time due to their age.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

