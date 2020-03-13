Dubbed The “Shower Cap Bandit” Broward Detectives Seeking To Identify Female Involved In Strong Armed Robbery In Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are releasing images of a female subject involved in a strong armed robbery on Feb. 11.

According to police, at approximately 3:21 p.m. that Tuesday, an adult female victim was robbed near the 700 block of Southwest Ninth Street in Pompano Beach. A black female last seen wearing a red shower cap, white tank top and pink tights threw the victim to the ground and snatched her cellphone.

The subject fled the scene on foot heading west on Southwest Ninth Street.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the subject’s identity to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4253. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.