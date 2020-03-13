Detectives: Someone Knows Something About Death of Tyronie Patterson; Still Seeking Public’s Assistance Upon Three Year Anniversary, Reward

BELLE GLADE, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation of the homicide of Tyronie Patterson which occurred on March 18, 2017 in the City of Belle Glade at SW 6th Street.

According to an original reported dated March 20, 2017, Palm Beach County Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the loading ramps in the City of Belle Glade. Upon arrival deputies located a male with gunshot wounds just west of the intersection of SW Ave D and SW 6th Street, in the City of Belle Glade. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. At the time, detectives from the Violent Crimes Division were investigating the shooting as a homicide. No motive or suspect information was known.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Crime Stoppers or contact Detective P. Riddle at 561-688-4150 or email riddlep@pbso.org in reference to cane number: 17-053420. A reward of up to $3,000 may be available. For more information contact https://www.crimestopperspbc.com