Broward Detectives Releasing Video of Two Subjects Involved in Armed Robbery in Central Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are releasing surveillance video of two male subjects involved in an armed robbery in unincorporated Central Broward on Feb. 22, 2020.

According to police, Just after 7 p.m. that Saturday, an adult male victim gathering items out the back seat of his truck was approached by two male subjects near the 1800 block of Southwest 42nd Avenue in Broward. The victim heard the sound of a gun barrel loading and immediately turned around to find a male subject pointing a black handgun at his head. The armed subject, wearing a gray or white hooded sweatshirt with jeans, was accompanied by another male subject in unknown clothing.

The armed male ordered the victim to turn around and face the inside of the truck’s cab. The two subjects then proceeded to search the victim’s pockets, person and vehicle for valuable items. The victim’s wallet and cash were taken, along with his jewelry.

Approximately 18 minutes following the incident, the victim’s business card was used to purchase items at a Foot Locker located at 3650 W. Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. Surveillance video shows a male subject wearing a black hat with yellow graphics on the front, all black clothing, a gold chain and white and black sneakers entering the store. Another male subject is then seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and gray and black sneakers walking in behind him. The subject in all black is then seen purchasing items using the stolen credit card before exiting the store with the second subject.

A third purchase was also attempted at another Foot Locker at 930 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. This transaction was declined.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the subjects is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4253. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.