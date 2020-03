BREAKING: Former Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Suspected As “Involved Party” In Drug Fueled Hotel Overdose In South Beach Miami

Andrew Gillum served as the 126th Mayor of Tallahassee from 2014 to 2018. A member of the Democratic Party, he was its nominee for Governor of Florida in the 2018 election. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

MIAMI, FL – According to documents obtained by The Published Reporter, on 03/13/2020 (INCIDENT REPORT: 2020-00021902) an individual named, Andrew Gillum, was inebriated or otherwise under the influence of an unknown substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine. Gillum was confronted by investigating officers during an emergency response team visit to 1100 West Ave Room #1107, Miami Beach, FL 33139 which is The Mondrian South Beach Hotel.

According to the report, three individuals where found in the room; Aldo Mejias, who placed the call to police, Travis Dyson, who was suffering from a cardiac arrest, and Andrew Gillum (considered an involved other).

The Published Reporter has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for confirmation that the individual named Andrew Gillum, is one and the same as what media outlets, specifically, the Miami New Times, and Tallassee.com are beginning to report and confirm is indeed, the former mayor Andrew Gillum. This is a breaking story and will be updated when additional information is available.

The documents appeared on Facebook when they were shared by the verified account of conservative commentator and political activist Candice Owens who claimed to be the first to share them. The Published Reporter has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for confirmation and has not yet receive a response.

REPORT NARRATIVE

ON 03/13/2020, OFFICERS GOMEZ (2033) AND MALDONADO (2030) RESPONDED IN EMERGENCY MODE TO 1100 WEST AVENUE, ROOM #1107 IN REFERENCE TO A CARDIAC ARREST. UPON ARRIVAL, MIAMI BEACH FIRE RESCUE (#11) WAS ON SCENE PROVIDING TREATMENT TO TRAVIS DYSON (PATIENT), MIAMI BEACH FIRE RESCUE ADVISED OFFICERS THAT MR. DYSON WAS BEING TREATED FOR A POSSIBLE DRUG OVERDOSE. HE WAS IN STABLE CONDITION BUT AS A PRECAUTION WAS GOING TO BE TRANSPORTED TO MOUNT SINAI FOR FURTHER MEDICAL TREATMENT (MBFR CASE #2020-4950). OFFICERS THEN MADE CONTACT WITH TWO OTHER MALES WHO WERE INSIDE OF THE HOTEL ROOM: ALDO MEJIAS (COMPLAINANT) AND ANDREW GILLUM (INVOLVED OTHER). MR. MEJIAS STATED THE FOLLOWING TO OFFICERS: MR. MEJIAS PROVIDED HIS CREDIT CARD INFORMATION TO TRAVIS DYSON TO RENT A HOTEL ROOM FOR THE NIGHT. MR MEJIAS WAS TO MEET MR. DYSON LATER IN DAY. TRAVIS DYSON RENTED THE ROOM AT APPROXIMATELY 1600 HOURS ON 03/12/2020. MR. MEJIAS ARRIVED AT THE HOTEL AT APPROXIMATELY 2307 HOURS, WHERE HE DISCOVERED TRAVIS DYSON AND ANDREW GILLUM INSIDE THE ROOM UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF AN UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE. PER MR. MEJIAS, MR. DYSON OPENED THE HOTEL ROOM DOOR AND IMMEDIATELY WALKED OVER TO THE BED AND COLLAPSED IN A PRONE POSITION. MR. MEJIAS STATED THAT HE OBSERVED MR. GILLUM INSIDE OF THE BATHROOM VOMITING. MR. MEJIAS STATED THAT HE OBSERVED MR. DYSON THEN BEGAN VOMITING ON THE BED AND IMMEDIATELY COLLAPSED AGAIN. MR. MEJIAS BEGAN CONDUCTING CHEST COMPRESSIONS ON MR. DYSON AND PROCEEDED TO CONTACT POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE. OFFICERS THEN ATTEMPTED TO SPEAK TO MR. GILLUM, MR. GILLUM WAS UNABLE TO COMMUNICATE WITH OFFICERS DUE TO HIS INEBRIATED STATE. MBFR (R1) RESPONDED A SECOND TIME TO THE HOTEL REFERENCE A WELFARE CHECK ON MR. GILLUM. FIRE RESCUE STATED THAT HE WAS IN STABLE CONDITION AND HIS VITALS WERE NORMAL (MBFR INCIDENT #2020-4952). OFFICER PASCUAL (2049) RESPONDED TO MT. SINAI TO CHECK ON THE WELFARE OF MR. DYSON, THE REGISTERED NURSE AT MOUNT SINAI (JUDITH) STATED THAT MR. DYSON WAS CONSCIOUS AND IN STABLE CONDITION. INSIDE OF THE HOTEL ROOM, OFFICERS OBSERVED IN PLAIN SIGHT THREE SMALL CLEAR PLASTIC BAGGIES CONTAINING SUSPECTED CRYSTAL METH ON BOTH BED AND FLOOR OF THE HOTEL ROOM. THE THREE SMALL BAGGIES OF SUSPECTED NARCOTICS WERE IMPOUNDED AT THE MIAMI BEACH POLICE STATION PROPERTY AND EVIDENCE UNIT FOR DESTRUCTION. MR. GILLUM LEFT THE HOTEL ROOM AND RETURNED TO HIS RESIDENCE WITHOUT INCIDENT. CRIME SCENE RICKERT (831) RESPONDED FOR PHOTOS. SGT. SAYGEH (783) NOTIFIED. LT. RODRIGUES (768) RESPONDED. LT. ARMATRADING (709), SGT. FERNANDEZ (1034), DET. ALVAREZ (1102) AND DET. CABRERA (989) RESPONDED. CAPT. GEORGE (723), CAPT. GARCIA (535) AND CAPT. MORGALO (675) RESPONDED. BWC USED.

UPDATE: According to Tallassee.com Gillum issued the following statement:

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. “I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

The original documents are also now available at Tallassee.com (through document cloud).