REWARD: Broward Detectives Seeking to Identify Three Men Who Attacked Store Clerk and Stole Entire Cash Register

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – After lingering outside of a gas station in unincorporated Central Broward, three subjects jumped the counter, punched the clerk and stole whatever was in reach. Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are releasing surveillance video of the subjects and are asking the public to help identify them.

According to the report, at approximately 2:35 a.m. March 9, the security cameras outside and inside the Exxon Gas Station at 600 NW 27th Ave Fort Lauderdale, captured the scene of two men casually waiting outside the gas station. Soon after the third subject arrives, they head inside the store where one subject asks to buy a pack of cigarettes. Seconds later, he leans over the counter and punches the store clerk in the face hard enough that the victim falls to the ground.

One man then tears the entire cash register off the counter and flees on foot. Another subject reaches over the counter-top, swipes the victim’s cellphone and rides off on a bicycle. All three subjects headed north.

One subject was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and white or light-colored blue jeans. Another subject was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The third subject was seen wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering that says “Boss up or sit down”. The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for injuries to his face.

Anyone with information can contact BSO Det. Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.