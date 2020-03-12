Decriminalizing Prostitution and Cannabis Will Bring Our Society Down to Lowest Level; Ruin Our Young People, Open Flood Gates to Unimaginable

NEW YORK, NY – On Feb. 13 of this year The Queens Chronicle published what I found to be extremely disturbing and distressing. On p.15, the article had a headline entitled “Sex work backers call for decriminalization.” In this article, State Senator Jessica Ramos, a Democrat of East Elmhurst, NY, in a speech at the Renaissance Charter School in Jackson Heights, commented on legalizing cannabis and prostitution. Ms. Ramos says that our children must understand that there are all sort of people in the world, including sex workers.

“I think it’s very important to have straightforward conversations with our children and that they understand that there are all sorts of people that are our neighbors, including sex workers,” said Ramos, a mother of two sons, ages 6 and 8. State Senator Jessica Ramos, a Democrat of East Elmhurst, NY

Senator Ramos co-sponsored a bill last June to decriminalize cannabis. Anthony Posada of the Legal Aid Society argued that decriminalizing cannabis is about racial justice economic justice, creating diverse industry, and repayment of past harms. These suggestions about legalizing prostitution particularly first bring our society down to the lowest level and the lowest common denominator; if allowed and permitted they will further open the flood gates to things we cannot imagine, whether child sex or incest. Moreover, the senator has no concern for the demeaning and emotionally painful and destructive consequences of cannabis and prostitution.

Prostitution, if legalized, as the senator suggests, turns people into nothing more than objects without feelings or emotions, and possibly makes both involved in this tawdry act and relationship incapable of love and marriage and a family. As for legalizing cannabis: again, if this is passed, we are enshrining and approving drug usage and sale. The use of drugs is not about racial and economic justice, as argued by Posada, but about encouraging drug usage that, if not controlled, will serve to destroy the minds and souls of all involved and in particular the young who are easily by every modern fad and fashion fooled and misled to ever-increasing entrance into the dark world of drug usage. The suggestions in this article, if taken and accepted, will ruin our malleable young people who have come to believe that anything goes as long as you don’t hurt anyone, or, rather, moral relativism, where everybody’s opinion is true and there is not objective moral truth which the persons quoted in this article seem to suggest.

In summary, making cannabis and prostitution legal would be a disservice to our children whom we as adults have been entrusted to guide and participate in our society, a society that is increasingly confused.