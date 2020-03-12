Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies To Examine Broward Sheriff’s Office; Public Comment To Be Taken by Assessment Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that a team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®) will arrive on Monday, May 18, 2020 (rescheduled from March 30) to conduct a Gold Standard Assessment. Assessors will examine all aspects of the BSO Regional Communications Division’s policy and procedures, management, operations and support services.

The assessment team will verify that the Regional Communications Division continues to meet CALEA’s state-of-the-art standards for communications as part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation — a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence.

BSO voluntarily participates in this process by complying with standards established by the commission in order to gain accredited status. The standards cover virtually all areas of communications operations, including call taking, dispatch, finance, recruiting, personnel and training. The BSO Regional Communications Division first became accredited by the commission in 2010 and has maintained this accredited status continuously since that date. This will be the Regional Communications Division’s third CALEA reaccreditation.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments through a public information phone-in session by calling (954) 321-5087 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020. This is an unrecorded line, and comments will be taken by assessment team members. Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the BSO Regional Communications Division’s ability to comply with CALEA Communications standards.

You may also email your comments directly to the CALEA commission at calea@calea.org. Please put “Broward Sheriff’s Office Communications On-Site” in the subject line.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about BSO’s Regional Communications Division’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation may send them to: CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320Gainesville, Va., 20155

The CALEA program manager for BSO is Kimberley Crannis-Curl.

The assessment team is comprised of public safety practitioners from Ohio and Georgia who are specially trained in CALEA’s standards. The team members come from agencies that are similar to BSO in size and function. These assessors will review written materials, interview individuals and visit offices and other locations where compliance can be witnessed.

The assessors are:

Team Leader – Robin Geis, (retired) Chief of Police, City of Dublin, Ohio

Team Member – Kathy Strickland, Cobb County Emergency Communications Center, Marietta, Ga.

Once the CALEA assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full commission, who will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status. Should the commission award reaccredited status to BSO’s Regional Communications, it will be the department’s third award.

For more information regarding CALEA, write the commission at: 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Va., 20155, call (703) 352-4225 or visit www.Calea.org.