Broward Detectives Seeking Two Men In Car Theft And Fraud

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives say a male wearing a black tank top and black pants was also seen wearing a white and red long sleeve hooded shirt with a multicolored “Nintendo” graphic, black pants with white striping on the side, white socks and black and beige sneakers. Another male subject wearing a gold chain, black shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers accompanied him. 

WESTON, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying two male subjects involved in a vehicle theft and fraudulent credit card use on Feb. 14. 

According to the report, at approximately 10:19 a.m., a black 2017 Lexus LX570 was stolen from Peace Mound Park, 1300 Three Village Road in Weston. Surveillance video shows a black Ford Mustang pulling into the parking lot and parking next to the victim’s Lexus. Shortly after, the Ford and the Lexus are seen exiting the parking lot with the victim’s wallet inside. 

Twenty minutes later, security footage shows the Ford pulling into a Chevron gas station near the corner of East Mall Road and State Road 84 in Weston. A male subject wearing a black tank top and black pants uses the victim’s credit card to purchase gas.  

About nine hours later, at around 7:54 p.m., the same male subject is caught on camera using the victim’s credit card at a Footlocker at 930 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. He was seen wearing a white and red long sleeve hooded shirt with a multicolored “Nintendo” graphic, black pants with white striping on the side, white socks and black and beige sneakers. Another male subject wearing a gold chain, black shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers accompanied him. 

Anyone with information on the identities of these subjects is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Weston Detective Ashley Martinez at 954-626-4009. Anonymous tips can be provided through Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

