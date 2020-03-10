CrimeLocalSociety

Man Attempts to Abduct Girl, 13, In Miami; Dragged Her Behind Baseball Bleachers Before She Escaped; Detectives Release Composite Sketch

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

The victim was able to provide the MDPD detailed information of the subject’s description, and a composite sketch was created. Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating this individual. The suspect is described as a black male between 30 to 40 years old with a thin build, medium length dreadlocks and a medium to dark complexion.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Special Victims Bureau, Missing Persons Unit, is searching for an individual that attempted to abduct a 13 year old female. The suspect is described as a black male between 30 to 40 years old with a thin build, medium length dreadlocks and a medium to dark complexion.

According to investigators, the victim exited a supermarket and was walking northbound on NW 25 Avenue, when she noticed a male following her. The victim ran towards a nearby park, as the subject ran after her, grabbed her by the hoodie of her sweater, and dragged her behind the baseball field bleachers. He forced the victim to sit down and a brief struggle ensued. The victim was able to break free, and ran towards the park’s indoor recreational area for help.

The victim was able to provide the MDPD Forensic Artist detailed information of the subject’s description, and a composite sketch was created. Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating this individual.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Detectives Seek To Identify Suspect Wanted for Use of Stolen…

Joe Mcdermott

Broward Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Jamaican Constabulary…

George McGregor

Dining With Gerardo Bruno, Co-Owner of San Pietro in…

Cognac Wellerlane
1 of 233