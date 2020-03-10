Man Attempts to Abduct Girl, 13, In Miami; Dragged Her Behind Baseball Bleachers Before She Escaped; Detectives Release Composite Sketch

The victim was able to provide the MDPD detailed information of the subject’s description, and a composite sketch was created. Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating this individual. The suspect is described as a black male between 30 to 40 years old with a thin build, medium length dreadlocks and a medium to dark complexion.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Special Victims Bureau, Missing Persons Unit, is searching for an individual that attempted to abduct a 13 year old female. The suspect is described as a black male between 30 to 40 years old with a thin build, medium length dreadlocks and a medium to dark complexion.

According to investigators, the victim exited a supermarket and was walking northbound on NW 25 Avenue, when she noticed a male following her. The victim ran towards a nearby park, as the subject ran after her, grabbed her by the hoodie of her sweater, and dragged her behind the baseball field bleachers. He forced the victim to sit down and a brief struggle ensued. The victim was able to break free, and ran towards the park’s indoor recreational area for help.

The victim was able to provide the MDPD Forensic Artist detailed information of the subject’s description, and a composite sketch was created. Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating this individual.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”.