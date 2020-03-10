CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking To Identify Suspect Wanted In Connection With Burglary In Greenacres

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

According to the report, on February 22, 2020 the unknown male was seen in the area of a recent residential burglary where over $4000 worth of a victim’s property was stolen.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking to identify a suspect they say is wanted for burglary to a residence in the 6000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Greenacres.

According to the report, on February 22, 2020 the unknown male was seen in the area of a recent residential burglary where over $4000 worth of a victim’s property was stolen.

According to the report, on February 22, 2020 the unknown male was seen in the area of a recent residential burglary where over $4000 worth of a victim’s property was stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Detectives Seek To Identify Suspect Wanted for Use of Stolen…

Joe Mcdermott

Broward Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Jamaican Constabulary…

George McGregor

Dining With Gerardo Bruno, Co-Owner of San Pietro in…

Cognac Wellerlane
1 of 233