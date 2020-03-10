Detectives Seeking To Identify Suspect Wanted In Connection With Burglary In Greenacres

According to the report, on February 22, 2020 the unknown male was seen in the area of a recent residential burglary where over $4000 worth of a victim’s property was stolen.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking to identify a suspect they say is wanted for burglary to a residence in the 6000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Greenacres.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.