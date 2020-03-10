Detectives Seeking to Identify Suspect Wanted for Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Stolen From Community Club House In Greenacres

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking to identify a suspect they say is wanted for fraudulent use of a stolen credit card.

According to the report, on February 16, 2020 at 10:15 am, the unknown male entered a community club house in the City of Greenacres and removed a victim’s credit card from his personal property. The credit card was immediately fraudulently used at two businesses close by.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.