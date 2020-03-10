CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking to Identify Suspect Wanted for Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Stolen From Community Club House In Greenacres

By Jessica Mcfadyen
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking to identify a suspect they say is wanted for fraudulent use of a stolen credit card. 

According to the report, on February 16, 2020 at 10:15 am, the unknown male entered a community club house in the City of Greenacres and removed a victim’s credit card from his personal property. The credit card was immediately fraudulently used at two businesses close by.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

