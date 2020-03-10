Detectives Seek To Identify Suspect Wanted for Use of Stolen Credit Card at Several Electronics Stores In Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking to identify a suspect they say is wanted for fraudulent use of a stolen credit card.

According to the report, on March 1, 2020, the unknown male was captured on surveillance video using the victim’s stolen credit card. The stolen card was used at Best Buy in Palm Beach Gardens, Best Buy in Wellington, the Apple Store in the Palm Beach Gardens Mall and Best Buy in Coral Springs. The victim suffered a loss of over $5000 in electronics and gift cards.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.