Detectives Seek To Identify Suspect Wanted for Use of Stolen Credit Card at Several Electronics Stores In Palm Beach County

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking to identify a suspect they say is wanted for fraudulent use of a stolen credit card. 

According to the report, on March 1, 2020, the unknown male was captured on surveillance video using the victim’s stolen credit card. The stolen card was used at Best Buy in Palm Beach Gardens, Best Buy in Wellington, the Apple Store in the Palm Beach Gardens Mall and Best Buy in Coral Springs. The victim suffered a loss of over $5000 in electronics and gift cards.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

