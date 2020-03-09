FBI: Six South Florida Defendants Sentenced To Prison Terms for Running Miami Area Drug Trafficking Ring; Feds Seized Cocaine, Crack, Marijuana

Jonis Webster (a/k/a “J.J.”), 39, (left) received 18 months. Tedrick King, 45, (center) the leader of the drug ring, received 148 months. Keyon Harris, 37, (right) received 60 months. According to court records, from at least October 2018 through June 2019, the defendants ran a 24-hour, seven-day drug operation out of two locations near South Miami Heights. Photo: Department of Corrections.

MIAMI, FL – U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke sentenced six defendants, all from South Florida, to prison terms for their roles in an extensive drug trafficking operation located in Perrine, Florida. Their prison sentences are as follows:

, 45, the leader of the drug ring, received 148 months. Wilhemnia Nottage , 35, received 20 months. (photo not available)

, 35, received 20 months. (photo not available) Cory Evans , 28, received 30 months. (photo not available)

, 28, received 30 months. (photo not available) Christopher McCollur (a/k/a “Block”) , 32, received 48 months. (photo not available)

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office, Kevin W. Carter, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Miami Field Office, and Alfredo Ramirez III, Director, Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) made the announcement.

According to court records, from at least October 2018 through June 2019, Defendants ran a 24-hour, seven-day per week drug operation out of two locations in Perrine, Florida. In July 2019, law enforcement officers executed search warrants at the two locations and at the home of defendant King, the leader of the drug operation. They seized approximately 941 grams of cocaine, 221 grams of crack cocaine, 1006 grams of marijuana, and 145 grams of eutylone (which defendants sold as “Molly”).

Prior to receiving their prison sentences, each defendant pled guilty to his or her role in the drug trafficking operation.

This case is the result of ongoing efforts by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a partnership that brings together the combined expertise and unique abilities of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, dismantle and prosecute high-level members of drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations and enterprises.

The case also involved the U.S. Attorney’s Office Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP) initiative. Through the VRP, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and its federal and local law enforcement allies have sought to dismantle the most violent criminal networks that plague communities throughout the Southern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan commended the FBI, DEA, and MDPD for their investigative efforts and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office for its assistance. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cary O. Aronovitz prosecuted this case.

Related court documents and information may be found on the website of the District Court for the Southern District of Florida at www.flsd.uscourts.gov or on http://pacer.flsd.uscourts.gov.