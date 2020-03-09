Broward Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Jamaican Constabulary Force

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and Major General Antony Anderson. Anderson expressed a desire for training situations that help enhance overall preparedness and responsiveness for Jamaica’s police force.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Recently, Sheriff Gregory Tony and the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office hosted Jamaican Consul General Oliver Mair, Major General Antony Anderson and members from the Jamaican Constabulary to discuss expanding training partnerships and relationships.

“As we continue to build our $30 million training center, we shall allow training opportunities for our regional and international partners,” Sheriff Tony said.

During the visit, the group received a tour of the Real Time Crime Center. They also participated in a question-and-answer session with personnel from Broward Sheriff Office’s Criminal Investigations and Training and Development divisions. The meeting was coordinated by Broward Sheriff Office’s Human Resources director, Major Andrew Dunbar.