OpinionsPoliticsU.S. News

Is Joe Biden the New Walter Mondale?

By Chuck Lehmann
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

President Reagan and Walter Mondale in the Second Presidential Debate on Defense and Foreign Policy Kansas City Convention Center Music Hall Missouri. November 21, 1984 . Photo credit: The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

DELRAY BEACH, FL –  Remember when Walter Mondale was running against President Ronald Reagan in 1984, he said, “He (Reagan) won’t raise your taxes, but I will”.  Well, is Joe Biden the ghost of Walter Mondale when he said, “Guess what, if you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised, not cut”. Do you think that is a winning message to the U.S. electorate?

Well, ole Walter Mondale lost 49 of 50 states (only his home state of Minnesota gave him a win) in an electoral blowout of epic proportions.

I guess “Sleepy Joe” Biden didn’t learn from Mondale’s mistake. He’s doubling down on the losing proposition much to the delight of President Trump and the Republicans.

When President Trump lowered the tax rates on individuals, corporations and small businesses, the economy took off like a rocket. Everything that should be up., went up, and everything that should be down, went down.  We have experienced, under Trump, an economic boom like no other in modern times. Even with this “bump in the road”, the “Coronavirus”, our economy is still vibrant with a 10% decline in the stock market. When this virus scare abates, you’ll see a resurgence of our economic boom.

One positive happening over this “Coronavirus”, is that the U.S. companies now realize that it should follow the lead of President Trump and come back to the United States as they left because of the cheap labor offered by foreign countries that proved to be an an unreliable source of production, mainly China. The unfortunate pandemic of the “Coronavirus” has shown us the validity of President’ Trump’s desire to promote “America First” by encouraging companies to return to a stable business environment in the United States.

If, by the unlikely chance, Joe Biden ever becomes president, you can kiss your prosperity goodbye. Joe Biden, who calls himself a “moderate”, is nothing but a “closet socialist”, ala Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders admits his socialist pedigree, Joe Biden hides it. Really, there’s not a “dimes worth of difference” between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

So, when politicians state that they will raise your taxes, believe them.  Their proposals, if enacted, will throw a monkey wrench into our prosperous economy. Whether you dislike or hate President Trump personally, you must “vote your pocketbook” and return him to the Oval Office in order to maintain our prosperous economy. We don’t want to become another Cuba or Venezuela.

So, cast your vote to re-elect President Trump, he will not be another Walter Mondale as he will keep “America Great” for all Americans and he won’t raise your taxes.

Comment via Facebook
Chuck Lehmann

Chuck Lehmann is a graduate of St. John’s University with his graduate work done at Hofstra University. He has an illustrious journalistic career, writing editorials for the Canada Free Press, Delray Sun and Boca Forum, supplement publications in the Sun-Sentinel newspaper and has been the editorialist-in-chief at the Chuck on the Right Side blog for the past 10 years.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

As Virus Cases Grow, So Does Scrutiny Of Nursing Home…

Jordan Rau

Worldwide Persecution of Christians Has Been Ongoing for…

Andrew J. Schatkin

The Democrats Geriatric Dilemma: Both Old…

Chuck Lehmann
1 of 265